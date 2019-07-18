Report: Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso wants to leave Real Betis

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso this summer.
Betis signed Lo Celso on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last summer and later made the move permanent after he scored 16 goals from the attacking midfield region.
Spurs have had a £62million bid rejected already for the in-demand playmaker, but the north London club haven’t given up on signing him this summer.
The Argentine midfielder is keen to work with fellow compatriot Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs and has reportedly told the La Liga club that he wants to leave in order to play Champions League football.
The report claims that there’s a verbal agreement to let Lo Celso go for €75million this summer, and this should come as a massive boost for Spurs.
The 23-year-old is a highly-rated attacking midfielder who could add another dimension to Pochettino’s attacking system with his creativity and goal-scoring ability.
Spurs have spent big money on Tanguy Ndombele and in order to sign Lo Celso, they need to first sell some of their players to raise the fund.
Lo Celso has an £88 million release clause in his contract but there are suggestions that Spurs could get him at a reduced price.