Report: Tottenham target Cengiz Under could be available next summer

21 November, 2018 English Premier League, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal have been reportedly linked with a move for Roma winger Cengiz Under in the recent months.

Earlier this month, Calciomercato, reported that Spurs have already made a formal offer for the AS Roma forward.

The report claimed that there were ‘talks of an offer’ from Spurs for Under. The north London club offered in the region of £52m for the 21-year-old.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add depth to his attacking set up in the January transfer window.

According to a report in Italian newspaper Il Messagero, Roma are undecided over their next move. He has a contract at the club till 2022 but the Serie A giants are not yet convinced over his long term role.

He has made eight Serie A starts this season, scored once and managed three assists. Roma would be willing to offload him next summer provided they get the right fee.

The Turkey international is a bright young talent, and would be a smart signing for both Arsenal and Spurs.

