Report: Tottenham submit £55.5m bid for Giovani Lo Celso

While reports in Spain are flying around that Real Betis have finally agreed a deal for Giovani Lo Celso, and that confirmation from Spurs is just a matter of time, the British press believe it is far from being done.
La operación está próxima a concretarse. Las cifras exactas no han trascendido. Lo Celso está a punto de dejar el #Betis y convertirse en jugador del Tottenham https://t.co/vKsJXzUiUM
— Mateo González (@Matglez) August 7, 2019
According to reports from Sky Sports, Spurs have made a new €60m (£55.5m) bid for the Real Betis midfielder.
This has been one hell of a transfer saga, and it promises to drag on till the last day. Spurs have been chasing him throughout the summer, and yet they haven’t reached an agreement for him.
The 23-year-old has an £88m release clause, but Betis would be willing to offload him at around £64.7m (€70m). Therefore, Spurs’ latest offer is still way short of their valuation of the player.
Lo Celso personally favours a move to north London as he wants to work under his compatriot, Mauricio Pochettino. He will not play Real Betis’s friendly game tonight against Las Palmas.
The Argentine scored 16 goals and made six assists in 46 appearances in all competitions last term.
Lo Celso recently made his move to Betis permanent after spending the 2018/19 campaign on loan at the Spanish side from Paris Saint-Germain. He has a contract at the club till 2023.