Report: Tottenham submit £52m bid for AS Roma forward Cengiz Under

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has hinted of delving into the transfer market during the January window having failed to land a single player during the summer.
The Argentine is keen to add depth to the attacking line-up, and he may have found the perfect player for Spurs.
According to reports from Calciomercato in Italy, Tottenham Hotspur have made a formal offer for AS Roma forward Cengiz Under.
The report claims that in recent weeks, there were ‘talks of an offer’ from Spurs for Under. The north London club have offered in the region of £52m for the 21-year-old.
Rai Sport has reported that the Turkish striker could soon be sold to Tottenham.
Back in 2017, Tottenham showed keen interest in signing Under but they failed to strike a deal. He moved to Serie A giants Roma instead for a fee in the region of £11.7 million.
According to CalcioNews24, Spurs are not alone in the race, with north London rivals Arsenal and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich also in the mix.