Report: Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen is hoping to be rescued by Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offload Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, in the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old joined Spurs in the summer of 2016 for a reported fee of £17m, but has struggled to justify his price tag.
Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that the striker is not in his plans, despite losing Harry Kane to injury till March.
Premier League rival Burnley have showed interest in him and are reportedly ready to pay £15 million for his signature. There have been interest from Chinese and MLS clubs as well.
According to reports from The Sun, the Dutch striker is “keeping his fingers crossed,” that West Ham and Crystal Palace will reignite their interest in him before he joined Spurs.
Crystal Palace are looking to bolster their strike department in the January transfer window, and it remains to be seen whether Roy Hodgson would consider Janssen as an option.
Janssen, who has 17 caps for his country, has played three games in Premier League Two; this includes the two last week, where he has scored once, and made two assists.