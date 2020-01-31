Report: Tottenham still in talks to sign Willian Jose

Tottenham Hotspur have done some fantastic signings on the transfer deadline day over the years, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign someone today.
The north London club have received a massive boost in the race to sign Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose. Spurs are reportedly in talks to sign the 28-year-old striker.
Manchester United and Spurs were linked with a move for Jose, with the Red Devils seeking a short-term option following Marcus Rashford’s injury.
According to reports from Sky Sports, the Red Devils have ‘turned down the chance to sign’ Jose who has scored eight goals in 22 games for the La Liga club.
The news will come as a massive boost for Spurs who are still in the race to sign Jose who is valued at £25 million by Real Sociedad.
He has scored 46 goals in 113 league appearances for the Spanish club, and it remains to be seen whether the north London club can sign him today before the window slams shut.