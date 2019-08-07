Report: Tottenham still in talks to sign Ryan Sessegnon

According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are still in talks to sign Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham.
Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas has confirmed on social networking site Twitter that talks over a Tottenham deal for Sessegnon are still ongoing.
In amongst all this – talks over a #Tottenham deal for Ryan Sessegnon are still ongoing as well #thfc #ffc Could go right to the wire.
— Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) August 7, 2019
Spurs have been chasing the highly exciting youngster for the past one year or so, and there is a growing feeling that a deal can be agreed before Thursday’s deadline.
According to reports from The Mirror, Spurs are closing in on a £25m deadline day deal for the youngster who can play as a left-winger or as a left wing-back.
The 19-year-old has one year left on his deal and he is keen to play under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur.
The report claims that Spurs youngster Josh Onomah is likely to move in the opposite direction.
With Danny Rose all set to stay at Spurs, adding Sessegnon to the squad will only make the squad even better. However, the deal could go down to the wire.