Report: Tottenham received green light in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg transfer chase

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur ‘have received a green light in their bid’ to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton in the summer transfer window.

However, with most leagues across Europe suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is not sure when the transfer window will open in the summer.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bolster the midfield in the summer and has earmarked the Denmark midfielder as a potential option.

With record-signing Tanguy Ndombele failing to make an impact, Spurs have lacked depth in midfield, especially with the departures of Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama.

Mourinho loves holding midfielders who will sit deep and allow others to move forward. And that is why he feels Hojbjerg is the ideal man to take up the same role at Spurs.

Spurs made a move for him during the January transfer window but the Saints were not interested in entertaining a bid for the 24-year-old.

However, the situation has changed. The former Bayern Munich midfielder has refused to sign a new contract despite ongoing negotiations.

He will see his deal expire in 2021 which leaves Southampton in a precarious position. As a result of the pandemic, the player’s market value could drop down as well.

Hojbjerg has been impressive for the Saints this season making 33 appearances in all competitions.