Report: Tottenham ready to pay £31m for Arsenal target Joachim Andersen

According to reports from Tutto Mercato Web, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Joachim Andersen from Sampdoria in the summer transfer window.
The Italian media publication claims that Spurs are not the only club interested in signing the highly-rated defender, with north London rivals Arsenal equally keen.
Serie A giants AC Milan and AS Roma and French outfit Lyon are also in the hunt for his signature.
However, Spurs have shown genuine interest in signing the central defender, and are willing to pay €35m (£31.26m) for him.
The report claims that the player has already bid farewell to Sampdoria.
Good signing for Spurs?
The north Londoners are looking to bolster their defence in the summer, and Anderson would be a good signing for the club.
He is a very good promising defender and the young Dane will add quality and depth to Mauricio Pochettino’s side at the back.
Last season, he made 32 Serie A appearances and provided one assist for Sampdoria.