Report: Tottenham ready to battle Juventus for Adrien Rabiot

It’s not the first time you’ve heard about Tottenham and Adrien Rabiot, and certainly won’t be the last time you’re going to hear about him this summer. It is that type of a transfer saga that sticks like an adhesive, one that is hard to get rid of.
There can be a multitude of reasons why the Spurs and Rabiot transfer link refuses to wash away, but to put it simply, there are mainly two major factors why this story keeps on coming back – a) The north Londoners need a defensive midfielder and the Frenchman fits the bill, and b) he would be available on a free transfer during the summer.
The latest daily dose of transfer rumour mill regarding the 24-year-old comes from Italian publication Calciomercato who reports that Spurs are ready to break their wage structure for the Frenchman – the same player who refused to join Mauricio Pochettino’s side in January.
The Argentine hasn’t given up on him, as yet, and he is prepared to offer Rabiot a second chance to sign. Daniel Levy will loosen the purse strings in an attempt to bring him to the club, which means Rabiot could become one of the high earners at Spurs should he make the move from PSG.
The Spurs chairman has always been reluctant to break the wage structure in the past, and it remains to be seen whether he will make an exception this time around.
The only silver lining Spurs fans can see here is La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona have dropped out of the race for the Frenchman, which leaves the club only needing to beat Juventus (easy peasy… heck, expect plenty of twists and turns) in the race for Rabiot.