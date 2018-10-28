Blog Competitions English Premier League Report: Tottenham plan to open contract talks with Christian Eriksen

28 October, 2018


According to reports from The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to restart contract talks with Denmark attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Spurs failed to agree to a new deal with the Danish international during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Eriksen wanted his salary to go from £70,000-a-week to £160,000-a-week.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs agree to his demands or not, but the club would be looking to hold discussion with him about a new contract shortly.

Eriksen has a contract at the club till the end of next season. It means Spurs do have time to get him signed to a new deal, but with Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly showing interest, they are hoping to tie him down as soon as possible.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. He has been at Spurs for a long time and is heading towards that stage of his career where he may be reaching his peak.

