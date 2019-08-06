Report: Tottenham on the verge of signing Ryan Sessegnon

According to reports from the Independent, Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham this summer.
Spurs are looking to wrap up deals for two other targets – Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes – but they are facing significant difficulties in getting the deal done.
The report claims that Spurs are confident that they can secure a deal for the young left-winger before Thursday’s deadline.
Spurs have been courting Sessegnon all summer, and they are still working to reach an agreement for the 19-year-old, who is valued by the Championship club at close to £25m.
Sessegnon is a highly-rated young talented winger who can also play as an attacking left wing-back.
In fact, former Fulham boss, Claudio Ranieri praised him heavily last season after the Cottagers won 3-2 against Southampton – a match where Sessegnon stole the show.
The former PL winning boss with Leicester praised him as ‘one of the best’ young talents he has ever seen.
“He’s a young player with a lot of qualities,” the Italian said. “I think he’s one of the best young players that I’ve met.
“He must be exuberant and strong. But I saw him for the first time, for me he’s very intelligent. He will improve a lot.”
It remains to be seen whether Spurs can land all their three major targets this summer, and if they manage to do so, then the summer business will look very strong.