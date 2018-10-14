Report: Tottenham offer Christian Eriksen bumper deal

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur have offered star midfielder Christian Eriksen a bumper new deal to keep him at the club.
The 26-year-old is a key player for Mauricio Pochettino and he still has two years left on his current deal. However, with European champions Real Madrid reportedly showing interest in him, Spurs have decided to offer him a fresh deal to fend off interest from potential suitors.
The Denmark international is currently sidelined with an abdominal injury suffered in the win at Brighton last month. The Spanish outlet claims that Eriksen has been offered a deal close to club teammate Harry Kane’s £200,000-a-week contract.
Kane is the highest earner at the club, and Eriksen won’t be far off from getting a huge salary hike up. Eriksen has been influential for Spurs in the last few years, and his performances for Spurs have caught the eyes of La Liga giants Real Madrid.
It has been reported that Madrid are considering him as a long-term replacement for Croatia midfielder Luka Modric. Eriksen has stated time and again that is happy at the north London club, and it remains to be seen whether he accepts the new deal – which looks like a very good offer – from Spurs.