Report: Tottenham need to pay £5m more to secure Bruno Fernandes deal

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur have made an improved bid in the region of £60 million for Bruno Fernandes.
However, Sporting have rejected the offer, as they want £65 million for the 24-year-old midfielder.
In simple mathematics, Spurs just need to pay £5 million more to secure the midfielder’s services.
Sporting are standing firm on the valuation of the Portugal international, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs come up with another offer for him in the final few hours of the transfer window.
Tottenham have reportedly agreed on personal terms with the player.
Fernandes enjoyed a terrific 2018/19 campaign where he scored 31 goals last season.
Manchester United were also heavily interested in signing him but as it stands, only Spurs are left in the race for the midfielder.
It remains to be seen whether Spurs finally succeed in landing an attacking-minded midfielder with the club also being linked with Philippe Coutinho and Giovani Lo Celso.
With Christian Eriksen likely to leave this summer, Spurs must not dither on paying the extra £5 million to secure the services of one of the most sought after midfielders in the world at the moment.