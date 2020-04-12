Blog Teams Tottenham Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele wants to leave the club this summer

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has told his representatives that he wants to leave the North London club this summer if conditions don’t change.

The Frenchman has been linked with Barcelona, and the Spanish giants appear to be indeed keen on making a move for his services when the transfer window opens this summer.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has publicly criticized Ndombele twice, and both were warned by the club last week for not maintaining social distancing during a one-on-one training session.

The France international was said to be unaware of the boss’ plans to have a session with him, with the Portuguese ringing his doorbell without prior notice just moments after he had finished his morning fitness session at home on Tuesday.

Ndombele has struggled to impress since arriving at Spurs from Lyon for £65 million last summer, and it appears he is already frustrated with Mourinho.

The 23-year-old currently earns £200,000 per week, but will most likely get more if a move to Barcelona goes through.

The Catalans were one of the clubs interested in his services before Tottenham beat them and other suitors to his signature, and they could have a chance this time around if they are willing to meet the demands of chairman Daniel Levy.

The Spurs supremo is a tough negotiator, and letting his record-signing leave after just a season will require a lot of work.

