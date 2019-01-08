Report: Tottenham made offer for Franck Kessie

According to reports from Italian outlet Il Messaggero, Tottenham Hotspur have made a formal approach to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in January.
Last week Italian media outlet TuttoMercatoWeb reported that the Ivory Coast midfielder would be looking to leave the Serie A giants in the summer, provided Milan fail to finish in the Champions League places.
The 22-year-old’s desire to leave Milan has reportedly alerted Premier League clubs Tottenham and Chelsea.
It was reported that a fee in the region of £36million would be enough to land the former Atalanta midfielder, who joined Milan on a two-year loan deal that automatically becomes permanent in the summer.
However, the latest report claims that Spurs have moved quickly and approached Milan over the signing of Kessie, who has scored three goals from midfield this season. The Serie A giants have even lined up Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan as a replacement for Kessie, should he leave the club.
Spurs are willing to let go of classy Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele in the January transfer window, and Mauricio Pochettino could look to fill the void by signing Kessie.