Report: Tottenham made enquiries about deal for Youcef Atal

There is growing anticipation that this summer is going to be massive for Tottenham Hotspur. Whether Mauricio Pochettino will be given a transfer war chest (probably not, he’ll have to wheel and deal) remains to be seen, but after two inactive transfer windows, surely there will be movements, both ins and outs.
There have been suggestions that Pochettino could be looking to sign a full-back this summer which comes as a surprise given immediate surgery is required elsewhere. Spurs have the likes of Serge Aurier, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker-Peters in their ranks, and yet the Argentine feels there’s a need for an upgrade with either of the two internationals paving the way for a potential new signing.
According to reports from The Telegraph, Spurs have made the first approach to sign Nice right back Youcef Atal. The north London club have made an enquiry about his signature.
The 22-year-old right back joined Nice from Paradou last summer and impressed during his first season at the club. The Algerian international with six caps to his name has been a revelation in France this season, and no wonder big clubs are sniffing around him.
He has been in red-hot form this season, having scored six goals from the right-back position, and would cost in the region of £34m. Spurs could think about offloading Trippier – who has been reportedly targeted by Manchester United (read here why the Red Devils should not chase him) – and use the funds to sign the young full-back.