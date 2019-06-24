Report: Tottenham made contact to sign Wolves target Robert Skov

According to reports from Estadio Deportivo, Tottenham and Wolves have made contact with Copenhagen FC about a potential deal for their star forward Robert Skov.
The versatile forward has enjoyed a fantastic 2018/19 campaign, where he scored 32 goals in all competitions. In the process, he became the first player since 1990 to score so many goals in the Danish league in a single season.
Premier League clubs have been showing a keen interest in him for some time now, with Sky Sports reporting in March that West Ham and Watford were keeping a close eye on him.
However, Spurs and Wolves have made the first approach to sign the 23-year-old forward.
Skov is a fantastic young talent. His power and finishing make him one of the most exciting talents in world football. Certainly, he is Denmark’s most exciting talent after Christian Eriksen.
Copenhagen would demand a fee in the region of £10.7 million for their prized asset, and either Spurs or Wolves won’t find any difficulty in meeting that asking price.