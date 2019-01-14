Report: Tottenham linked with the move for Callum Wilson

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 10:19 am), a trio of Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for AFC Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson.
Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly showing great desire to sign the 26-year-old striker and the Blues are even willing to dish out £50 million for his signature.
Wilson is one of the in-form players in the Premier League, having scored nine goals and providing five assists for the Cherries this season.
The report claims that Spurs and the Hammers are also in the hunt as both clubs face losing their key forwards. Harry Kane was hurt in the last minute challenge against Manchester United, and the striker is expected to undergo a scan this week.
The north London club will need to move for a striker in case Kane’s injury worsens, and probably that is why they have considered Wilson as a potential option.
However, it won’t be easy to prise him away, with Bournemouth reportedly demanding a fee in the region of £75m for the England international. Surely, Spurs would never meet that amount.