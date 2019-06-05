Report: Tottenham keeping tabs on Ben Godfrey

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are keeping tabs on Norwich City’s highly-rated young defender Ben Godfrey.
The 21-year-old, who joined Norwich in 2016 from League Two side York, played a key role in 2018-19 as Daniel Farke’s side gained promotion back to the Premier League as Championship winners.
He made 26 starts and further five appearances have come from the bench for the Canaries. The youngster scored four goals and provided two assists last season in the Championship.
The report claims that he has impressed Spurs’ scouts with his performances. He is a versatile centre-back who is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder.
The north London club feel that he has the potential to make an impact in Mauricio Pochettino’s side. He is on the club’s shortlist for potential defensive signings.
The England under-20 defender could be facing a huge dilemma if either of the two Premier League clubs come up with a good offer for him.
However, he should stay at Norwich and reject offers if there are any. He will be playing regularly in the Premier League next season, and it will help him grow as a player.