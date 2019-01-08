Report: Tottenham keeping close eye on Wolves defender Matt Doherty

According to reports from The Irish Independent, Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty.
The report claims that Spurs are monitoring Doherty who has been in excellent form this season for Wolves.
The 26-year-old has starred for the Premier League newcomers, and is in line for a new contract at Wolves. Doherty is currently at £20,000-per-week wage package at the club, and he is expected to double his salary.
Doherty is a versatile player who has been with Wolves since 2010. The Republic of Ireland international has made 21 appearances in the Premier League this season, and has three goals and four assists to his name.
The best part of Doherty’s game is his versatility. Predominantly a right sided full-back, he can also operate as a left-back and as an attacking right sided midfielder as well.
The fact that Spurs are monitoring him goes to show how far he has progressed. However, he is probably not the type of player Spurs need at the moment.
Mauricio Pochettino has top class players in both right and left full back roles, and adding another player in that position can be avoided. The money can be used elsewhere.