Report: Tottenham interested in Victor Camarasa

According to reports from Estadio Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Victor Camarasa from Real Betis this summer.
Spurs have already signed French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record transfer fee, but Mauricio Pochettino is still looking to sign more players.
The north London club are reportedly focussing all their attention on signing Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, but they have struggled in brokering a deal for the Argentine.
With that in mind, possibly, Spurs have turned their attention towards signing his teammate instead.
The 25-year-old versatile midfielder impressed last season whilst on loan at Cardiff City.
While the Bluebirds got relegated, he was arguably one of their best performers. He scored five goals and provided four assists in the Premier League last season.
In fact, after Cardiff’s 1-0 win against Leicester last season, Neil Warnock had praised him heavily.
“Víctor needed to come to a club like ours,” said Warnock. “He needed to be loved and welcomed, and he’s such a super boy.
“He does that regularly, but his free-kick was poor today and he shot into the stands just before. I keep telling him: ‘Keep shooting – I’ll never shout at you. That’s because he’s capable of doing that.”
Cardiff wanted to sign him permanently and the Championship outfit even submitted a £13.6m offer, but Betis have turned it down.
The player has a £22m release clause in his contract which should be within Spurs’ budget.
There has not been any official bid made by the club, and doubts remain about whether they will at all make any move, given how determined they are in getting a big-money deal for Lo Celso.