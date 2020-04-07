Report: Tottenham interested in signing Ruben Dias

Irrespective of where Tottenham Hotspur finish at the end of the season, Jose Mourinho will be looking to bolster his defence in the next transfer window.
Mourinho needs a solid backline as the foundation, and he needs to make necessary changes to the squad in the summer. The likes of Jan Vertonghen, Juan Foyth and Cameron Carter-Vickers could leave the club in the summer that would free up the space and wages for new additions.
However, Daniel Levy has admitted that finances for transfers will be hard to find especially after the global pandemic which makes the task tougher for the Portuguese boss.
According to reports from Football London, Mourinho is keen to return to Benfica to sign another player after Gedson Fernandes’ January loan.
The report claims that Tottenham are heavily interested in signing Portugal international Ruben Dias but Benfica are expected to demand a high transfer fee for him. The 22-year-old young defender signed a new deal in November and has a release clause of £80 million.
However, Dias has Jorge Mendes as his agent who is a close friend of Mourinho. Spurs would be looking to lower the fee for the player, and they value him at £40 million.
Tottenham’s chances of signing him will be boosted if they can finish within the top four this season if and when football resumes again. Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table, seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with nine games left to play.