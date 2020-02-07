Report: Tottenham interested in Adam Lallana

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Liverpool winger Adam Lallana is ‘set to leave’ Anfield at the end of the season as his contract will expire.
The 31-year-old, who joined the Reds from Southampton in 2014 for a reported fee of £25m, is in the final few months of his £150k-per-week contract at Liverpool.
He has made 13 Premier League appearances this season for the Reds, and will be allowed to be leave the club.
Several clubs including Leicester City, Arsenal, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are ‘monitoring’ his situation, with the two north London clubs placed to make offers to the player’s representatives.
The England international has expressed his desire to play more regular first-team football, and was linked with a move to Newcastle United during the January transfer window.
Spurs are looking to sign an attacking midfielder in the summer following the departure of Christian Eriksen who joined Inter Milan in January.
Lallana is a versatile player who has loads of Premier League experience. But Spurs should look to avoid signing him even if he is available on free. There are better options elsewhere.
The former Saints midfielder has struggled with injuries in recent years, and he might struggle to get regular games at Spurs.