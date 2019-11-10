Report: Tottenham interested in £50m Memphis Depay

According to reports from The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are looking into a deal for Lyon forward Memphis Depay.
The report claims that Spurs have been watching the Dutch winger for a while now. The former Manchester United attacker has taken his game to a whole new level since moving to Ligue 1, and he has now become Tottenham’s first-choice target.
Spurs, who signed Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record transfer fee in the summer, are willing to make another big-budget signing for Depay. The report suggests the north London club are willing to pay £50m for the Dutch international, who struggled during his previous stint in England with Manchester United.
However, Depay has rediscovered his form in France, and has been enjoying a rich vein of form this season, having scored 11 goals in 14 games, including four in the Champions League.
Depay would be an exciting signing for Spurs. The 25-year-old is playing at the peak of his form, and it is probably the ideal time to bring him back to England.
Spurs perhaps are lacking one more player in their attacking options, and therefore a move for Depay makes sense. However, bolstering the defence is the need of the hour, and Spurs fans would love to see the club signing a right-back first before lining up a move for the Dutchman.