Report: Tottenham in talks to sign Ryan Sessegnon

According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are in talks to sign Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon before the end of the transfer window.
While Spurs are reportedly battling it out to sign Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes, it seems Mauricio Pochettino is looking to wrap up the deal for Sessegnon quickly.
The 19-year-old has been linked to a move to north London for over 12 months now, and it is seriously remarkable that he is still at Craven Cottage despite Fulham going down to the Championship following their relegation last season.
Sessegnon is an exciting young talent, who can play as an attacking left-back or as a left-winger. He has only a year left on his contract but Fulham are refusing to do any deal below £45m, which is absurd and crazy.
Spurs have reportedly offered £30m plus Josh Onomah to Fulham to lure him away from Craven Cottage.
And now Sky Sports are reporting that talks are underway with Spurs hopeful of completing the deal before the deadline day.
The news will surely excite the Spurs fans who are eager to see some quality players arrive at the north London club this summer.