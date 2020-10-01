Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s Jose Mourinho has taken Son Heung-min out of his Europa League squad ahead of Maccabi Haifa clash

According to Football London, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has taken South Korean forward Son Heung-min out of the side’s Europa League squad ahead of tonight’s play-off clash against Maccabi Haifa.

The 28-year-old is currently out injured having been withdrawn at half-time against Newcastle United on Sunday, and he is a huge doubt for Sunday’s trip to Manchester United and may not see action until after the international break.





As a result, Mourinho decided to replace Son in the 25-man squad with Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga last night.

Teams are allowed to make changes to their squad up until the night before a match during the qualifying stages of the Europa League.

Spurs host the Israeli Premier League side tonight and will look to secure a victory and grab one of the group stage’s berth

Newly-signed left-back Sergio Reguilon has also been included in the squad for the match, but Gareth Bale isn’t expected to play until after the international break.

Juan Foyth and Danny Rose also missed out on the 25-man squad as they are expected to leave Tottenham this summer, while Eric Dier and Erik Lamela aren’t expected to make the matchday squad after Mourinho ruled them out after Tuesday’s League Cup victory over Chelsea.