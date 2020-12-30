Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez would be open to a move next month

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Davinson Sanchez is now in a position where he would be open to a move next month if the right opportunity comes up and English Premier League minutes remain a rarity.

The Colombian international joined Spurs for £42 million from Ajax in the summer of 2017, becoming the club-record signing at the time.





Sanchez has since played 88 games in the top-flight, with five of those coming this term.

He has found himself behind Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld in the pecking order as head coach Jose Mourinho has stuck with the duo as his first-choice centre-back pairing.

Sanchez has suffered a dip in form since the arrival of the Portuguese, and it isn’t surprising that he will be keen to leave in search of regular playing opportunities.

However, an exit next month is unlikely to happen as it would leave Tottenham needing a replacement.

Getting quality players during the January transfer window has always proven herculean, and Spurs won’t be keen to lose him midway through the season.

While the departure of Jan Vertonghen was supposed to hand Sanchez a chance to establish himself in the Tottenham XI, the arrival of Joe Rodon from Swansea City appears to be threatening his place in the team.

The Welshman wasn’t able to feature in the group stages of this season’s Europa League campaign having been signed after the squad list was submitted, and that gave Sanchez the opportunity to play five out of the six games.

However, the 24-year-old didn’t particularly impress and he hasn’t done enough to force his way back into the starting XI.

While his pace comes in handy, he remains error-prone and is yet to live up to the lofty expectations that saw Spurs splash £42 million on his signature.

Sanchez will have to prove himself again between now and the end of the campaign, and it will be interesting to see whether he would remain open to an exit next summer.