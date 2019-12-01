Report: Tottenham Hotspur’s chances of landing Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze dealt blow following Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told his squad he is not immediately planning to make any new signings after taking charge.
The Portuguese has overseen three games since replacing Mauricio Pochettino, winning all, and despite being assured there would be funds for him to make signings if he wants to in January, Jose isn’t in a rush.
And his decision could deal a potential blow on the club’s earlier transfer plans.
According to The Sun, erstwhile boss Pochettino was preparing to table a January bid for Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze, and the player was keen on the prospect of working with the Argentine to make the next step in his development.
The Argentine instructed his scouts to make detailed assessments of Eze’s game ahead of a potential bid in January, and QPR – had been expecting the bid to arrive next month – rate him around £20 million
The 21-year-old, who is also being monitored by Chelsea, Leicester and West Ham United, has seven goals and four assists in 19 Championship outings to his name this term, but it remains to be seen if Mourinho would love to bring him to North London next month.