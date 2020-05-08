Report: Tottenham Hotspur would have to offer a different player from Eric Dier as well as cash to have a chance of landing West Ham United’s Declan Rice

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur would have to offer a different player from Eric Dier, as well as cash, to have a chance of landing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer.
The report claims that Spurs would be willing to let Dier leave as boss Jose Mourinho wants to make some key changes to his squad ahead of his first full season in charge, but the Hammers aren’t keen to have him in exchange for their academy graduate and could be open to doing business if another player is involved.
Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in recruiting the services of Rice this summer, and West Ham are demanding at least £70 million from suitors in order to part ways with their prized possession.
However, neither the duo nor Tottenham are able to meet their asking price, hence the proposal of a player plus cash deal from the North London giants.
The Hammers could be forced to listen to offers for Rice, and it will be interesting to see if Spurs will be able to beat the Blues and the Red Devils to his signature.
The 21-year-old has established himself as a key player for both club and country, and a big move appears to be on the cards this summer.
Rice was released as a schoolboy at Chelsea, and the Stamford Bridge outfit are looking to bring him back as Frank Lampard looks to improve his midfield.