Report: Tottenham Hotspur willing to sell Paulo Gazzaniga

According to The London Evening Standard, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Paulo Gazzaniga in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham will listen to offers for Gazzaniga, and that Fulham – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Championship via the playoffs – are interested in signing the 28-year-old goalkeeper, who impessed then Spurs head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who described his progress and development as “fantastic” in Football.London on November 6, 2018.





No need for Paulo Gazzaniga at Tottenham Hotspur?

Tottenham recently signed Joe Hart on a free transfer following the England international goalkeeper’s departure from Premier League rivals Burnley.

Hart will be the back-up to Hugo Lloris next season, which means that Gazzaniga will be the third choice goalkeeper at Tottenham.

The 28-year-old is a very good goalkeeper who can play for a club in the Premier League on a regular basis.

Spurs would do a good business deal if they are able to offload him for a decent transfer fee and then promote a youth player to the senior side.

Jose Mourinho’s side will be aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table next season.