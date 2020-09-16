Report: Tottenham Hotspur willing to sell Leeds-linked Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho wants to add more new players following their 1-0 defeat against Everton at home on Sunday in the Premier League.

However, the Portuguese may need to offload some of the fringe players to fund moves for new arrivals. And one of those players who could leave the club is Juan Foyth.





The 22-year-old defender has not only dropped down the pecking order at the club, but he has become surplus to requirements as well.

According to reports from The Times, Spurs are ‘willing to sell’ him, with Spanish club Villarreal showing keen interest in securing his services.

Could Leeds revive their interest in Foyth?

Leeds, the Premier League new-comer, were heavily linked with a move for the Argentine defender in the early part of the transfer window.

However, the interest in him has cooled down following the arrival of Robin Koch from Freiburg.

Back in July, it was reported that Leeds United were preparing a £15 million move for Foyth. Marcelo Bielsa likes him and he wanted the Argentine defender to be a part of his squad.

Leeds may look to sign another centre-back this window, and they have money to spend. Spurs are willing to sell, and if the price is reasonable, Leeds could reignite their interest again.