Report: Tottenham Hotspur will not sell Ryan Sessegnon

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur do not plan to sell Ryan Sessegnon amid interest from Barcelona.

Spanish and European giants Barcelona are interested in signing Sessegnon from Premier League outfit Tottenham in the summer transfer window, according to the report.





However, Spurs do not want to sell the left-back they signed from Fulham for £25 million in the summer of 2019, according to the report.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Sessegnon, who can also operate as a left-winger, has made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs this season.

The 20-year-old also made two starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for Spurs this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur stay

Sessegnon has had fitness issues this season and has not been great when he has played, but the former Fulham player is only 20 years of age.

The Englishman is still developing as a footballer, and it is too early for Spurs to write off him.

Tottenham’s reported decision to keep the 20-year-old is smart, as he can develop into a superb footballer in the coming years.

While Barcelona are a massive club, Spurs are going places and have one of the best stadiums in the world.