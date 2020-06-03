Report: Tottenham Hotspur will not offer Jan Vertonghen new contract

According to The Times, Tottenham Hotspur have told Jan Vertonghen that he will not be at the club next season.

Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of this month, and no new deal is in place.

The Times have claimed that Spurs have told the Belgium international central defender that he will not be offered a new deal despite the player being keen to stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next season.

The report has added that the North London outfit have concerns about an ankle injury that has been affecting his performances lately.

Leaving Tottenham Hotspur

Vertonghen has been on the books of Tottenham since 2012 and has been superb over the years.

However, the Belgian is past his prime and is 33 years of age at the moment.

With Toby Alderweireld going strong and Davinson Sanchez progressing well, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is unlikely to play Vertonghen regularly next season, and him leaving the Premier League this summer would make sense.

So far this season, the former Ajax star has scored one goal and provided one assist in 19 Premier League matches for Spurs, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this campaign.