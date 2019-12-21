Report: Tottenham Hotspur want to sign West Ham centre back Issa Diop

According to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, Tottenham Hotspur want to sign West Ham centre back Issa Diop who is valued around £50 million.
Spurs want to sign West Ham centre back Issa Diop. José Mourinho singled him out for praise when he was in charge at Man United. Diop hasn’t played for almost a month. West Ham don’t want to sell the 22-year-old. In today’s market he would be valued at more than £50m
— Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) December 21, 2019
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of the Frenchman, singling him out for praises when he was at Manchester United.
Diop is currently out of favour at West Ham, having fallen behind Angelo Ogbonna and Fabián Balbuena in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s recent pecking order at centre-back.
Spurs are looking to boost their defensive department, and the 22-year-old fits the bill given his quality and potential.
Diop has featured in 13 Premier League games this term, starting 12, and he remains valuable to the Hammers despite his recent situation.
The France youth international arrived at the London Stadium for £22million in the summer of 2018, a then club-record, featuring in 33 league games.