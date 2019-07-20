Report: Tottenham Hotspur want to sign a left-back, right-back and a versatile forward before the new season starts

According to Sunday Times and Daily Record journalist Duncan Castles, Tottenham Hotspur want to sign a left-back, right-back and a versatile forward before the new season starts.
Spurs are also progressing in negotiations with Real Betis for Giovani Lo Celso, and a deal is now close to being sealed..
Mauricio Pochettino’s side have already secured the signing of France international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele this summer, and are keen to assemble a squad capable of winning the Premier League next season.
English left-back Danny Rose has already been told he can leave, while there is vacancy at right-back after Kieran Trippier left for Atletico Madrid.
Pochettino needs a back-up for Harry Kane with Fernando Llorente gone and flop Vincent Janssen closing in on an exit.
A lack of quality squad depth has always been Tottenham’s undoing in recent Premier League campaigns, and the Argentine boss will be looking to rectify that this summer.
Adding Lo Celso, two full-backs and a versatile striker to the squad will no doubt boost Spurs’ chances of winning silverware next term, and fans will be very excited if these deals are gotten over the line.