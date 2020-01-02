Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze but his £20 million valuation has put them off January move

According to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke and Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in the services of Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze, but the Championship club’s £20 million asking price means there is unlikely to be a deal struck in January.
Jose Mourinho’s side are preparing for the departure of Christian Eriksen, and have been keeping tabs on the QPR star.
Eze plays primarily as a No 10, but he can also operate out wide or as a No 8, and his versatility will come handy for a team like Spurs.
The midfielder has 10 league goals and six assists to his name in 26 Championship appearances this term, and it’s not a surprise that top-flight clubs are keeping an eye on him.
The 21-year-old was on the radar of erstwhile boss Mauricio Pochettino, and the player was looking forward to working with the Argentine in order to make the next step in his development.
Poch had scouts make detailed assessments of Eze’s game ahead of a potential bid in January, but it doesn’t seem Tottenham will be going after him right now.
The youngster won’t be short of options, though, and his price could skyrocket in the summer and in the coming seasons if he keeps improving.
Eriksen could leave Spurs this month or wait till the summer when he becomes a free agent, and Eze looks like a quality and tailor-made replacement.