Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Juventus duo Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on Juventus duo Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro, and are open to offering Serge Aurier and Danny Rose plus cash in exchange for them.
Boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of the Brazilian left-back as he looks to strengthen his defence this summer, but the Serie A giants are demanding for £44 million for his signature.
The Portuguese reckons offering Aurier as part of an exchange deal will lower the fees, and it will be interesting to see if a move will work out.
Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in Sandro, and the availability of Champions League football could play a huge role in his decision.
With Rose, currently on loan at Newcastle United, out of favour under Mourinho and not expected to play for Spurs again, the club are willing to exchange him for De Sciglio.
The 27-year-old is capable of playing at both left and right-back, and will be expected to fill in at the latter if he moves to North London.
The Juve stars are defensively solid and also impressive going forward, and adding them to the squad will definitely help Tottenham improve at the back.
It remains to be seen if Rose or Aurier will be keen to be used as a makeweight in the deal for the Serie A defenders, and it will be interesting to see what happens when the summer transfer window opens.