Report: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp wants loan move this month

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp is willing to leave the club this month after featuring in just 12 minutes in the Premier League, and a loan move is on the cards.
The 19-year-old is attracting interests from clubs in Turkey, Holland and Germany, but given that he will only likely spend around five months if a temporary exit works out and a need for cultural adaptation, he is keen to remain in England instead.
Given the club’s recent injuries, Skipp’s chances of playing for Tottenham this term should increase, but boss Jose Mourinho doesn’t appear ready to hand him enough chances.
Skipp was an unused substitute in Tottenham’s FA Cup draw at Middlesbrough, and he last played for the side as a substitute in the loss at Bayern Munich on December 11.
While Mourinho insists he doesn’t want the teenager to leave on loan this month, claiming he wants the youngster to remain with the senior squad, the Portuguese’s lack of faith in him isn’t helping matters.
Skipp needs to keep developing and he should be playing senior team football regularly in order to do so.
Unfortunately, that isn’t readily available at Tottenham, and Jose shouldn’t stand in his way as he seeks a temporary exit.