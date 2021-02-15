Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane continues to back Jose Mourinho

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has made it clear to friends that under-fire head coach Jose Mourinho has his full support.

The Spurs star believes that the Portuguese’s methods can spearhead a revival, and it will be interesting to see what happens going forward.





Sportslens View

Tottenham suffered their fourth Premier League defeat in the last five games at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday, with 17 points now separating them from the leaders.

They were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Everton on Wednesday following a 5-4 defeat and could miss out on a top four finish for the second season in a row.

Mourinho has come under pressure given recent results, but he has the support of one of Tottenham’s key players from the look of things and that definitely comes in handy.

He has been in charge since November 2019, with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2023, but the deal does not include a break clause and he would be entitled to a significant payout should they decide to part ways with him.

It does not appear that that is an option right now despite the side’s recent struggles, and we will have to wait until the end of the campaign to see what happens.

Spurs face Man City in the final of the Carabao Cup in April, and ending the campaign with silverware will surely earn Mourinho some favours.

Winning the Europa League will see the North Londoners automatically qualify for next season’s Champions League and, while they are not favourites, they cannot be completely ruled out of the race.

However, ending the campaign without silverware and failing to qualify for Europe next season could prove costly for Spurs as that could force some of their stars to seek an exit.

Attracting quality players in the summer transfer window could also prove difficult, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months.

In other news, Tottenham and Liverpool are keeping tabs on Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa.