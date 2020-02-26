Report: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane aiming to return to action in six weeks

According to The Sun, the recovery of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is going better than expected, and he could be back in action in six weeks’ time.
The England international ruptured a tendon in his left hamstring during his side’s 1-0 loss at Southampton on New Year’s Day, and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho feared he could be out of the season.
Kane’s participation at Euro 2020 was also in doubt, but both Tottenham and England could be handed a major injury boost in the coming weeks.
He went under the knife and wasn’t expected to return to training until at least mid-April, but sources close to the Spurs star say he is eager to start playing again and he fancies being ready even sooner than expected.
However, the North London club are unwilling to rush him back to action as they fear that could worsen things going forward.
Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min are also on the injury sidelines, but Tottenham are confident they will also be back playing before the end of this campaign.
Mourinho’s side are currently without a recognized senior striker, and that has dealt a huge blow on their campaign.
Having Kane back after March’s international break will definitely come handy, and it will be interesting to see if that happens.