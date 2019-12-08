Report: Tottenham Hotspur sent their top scout Brian Carey to watch West Bromwich Albion right-back Nathan Ferguson against Preston North End on Monday

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur sent their top scout Brian Carey to run the rule over West Bromwich Albion right-back Nathan Ferguson during his side’s Championship clash against Preston North End on Monday.
Erstwhile boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wanted to move for the 19-year-old in January, and it seems his exit hasn’t blocked Spurs’ plans.
Crystal Palace are also keen on the £10 million-rated Ferguson, who has featured at both left-back and right-back for West Brom this term, making 15 league appearances.
His versatility will surely catch Jose Mourinho’s attentions, and it will be interesting to see if the Portuguese goes after his signature next month.
The teenager will be a free agent at the end of the campaign as he has refused to sign a new deal, and he will almost certainly leave if Slaven Bilic’s side fails to secure promotion.
Tottenham aren’t particularly short of options in both full-back positions, but could do with quality additions nonetheless, and Ferguson looks the talent.
He is good on the ball, and is very solid at the back and very creative going forward.
It remains to be seen if he will fancy his chances of regular first-team football under Mourinho, and it will be interesting to see what decision he makes in January or next summer.