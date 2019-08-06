Report: Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier set to leave and return to France, with PSG keen

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier is set to leave the North London club this summer and return to France, and Paris Saint-Germain are one of sides keen on him.
The Ivory Coast international could be heading back to the Parc des Princes two years after leaving for Spurs for £23 million.
Aurier has struggled with injuries and form since his arrival at Tottenham, starting only 15 games last season after suffering hamstring and groin injuries during the campaign.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino is short of options in the department after Juan Foyth got injured last week and Kieran Trippier left for Atletico Madrid, but he is ready to let the 26-year-old leave.
Tottenham will look to bring in a right-back on loan before Thursday’s transfer deadline, and with youngster Kyle Walker-Peters attracting interest from top-flight clubs offering regular first-team football, that would leave only the Argentine as cover at right-back when he recovers from his ankle injury next month.
PSG want a right-back after Dani Alves left last season, and they were keen on Trippier before his £25 million move to Spain, but it looks like they will now be reuniting with Aurier instead, and it will be interesting to see who Spurs bring in before Thursday.
Tottenham have only brought in French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon this summer, with Jack Clarke staying back at Leeds United for a season-long loan, and fans will be nervously waiting to see if any more signings will be made with Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose likely to follow the Ivorian out in the coming days.