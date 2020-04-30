Report: Tottenham Hotspur ready to flog Juan Foyth this summer

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell defender Juan Foyth this summer as he is currently surplus to requirements.
The Argentina international was a key player under former boss Mauricio Pochettino who brought him to North London from Estudiantes in the summer of 2017, featuring in 23 games over the last two seasons.
However, Mourinho isn’t a fan of Foyth and he hasn’t included him in the team’s matchday squad this year.
The 22-year-old was pushing for an exit in January but a move didn’t materialize as Spurs weren’t keen on losing him midway through the campaign.
The Argentine knows he has a little chance of breaking into Mourinho’s plans and is more than willing to leave the club on a permanent basis this summer.
Foyth has two years left on the five-year contract he signed when he moved to Tottenham, and the club will hope to recoup most of the £8 million they spent on him this summer.
With the Argentine and the versatile Jan Vertonghen also set to leave, the club will be looking to bring another defender capable of playing as right-back and centre-back, and it will be interesting to see how Spurs go about reshaping their defence this summer.