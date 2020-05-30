Report: Tottenham Hotspur reach agreement with Ryan Fraser

According to Todofichajes, Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with reported Arsenal target Ryan Fraser.

It has been reported that Tottenham are “very likely” to make the deal official next week and make an announcement.

The 26-year-old Scotland international winger is out of contract at Bournemouth at the end of next month and is available on a free transfer.

The Daily Mail recently reported of interest in Fraser from Tottenham’s Premier League rivals Arsenal, adding that the Gunners were confident of securing the services of the winger.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Fraser has made 21 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, scoring one goal and providing four assists in the process.

The Scotland international winger made 35 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Cherries during the 2018-19 campaign, scoring seven goals and providing 14 assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Pinch of salt

While Fraser will become a free agent in a matter of weeks, with the Premier League set to return next month, it is hard to see Tottenham make an announcement of signing the winger when he will still be under contract at Bournemouth until the end of June.