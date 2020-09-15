Report: Tottenham Hotspur prefer loan deal for Bas Dost

According to The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Bas Dost from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho wants to bring the striker to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.





Spurs have held talks with Frankfurt, who are only willing to sell the 31-year-old and are looking for €5.5 million (£5.06 million) as transfer fee, according to the report.

The report has added that Tottenham would prefer a loan deal for the 31-year-old Dutch striker.

Bas Dost stats last season



According to WhoScored, Dost made 16 starts and eight substitute appearances in the Bundesliga for Frankfurt last season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in the process.

The Dutch striker also made two starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League for the German club during the 2019-20 campaign, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham Hotspur have to sign a striker this summer



Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and is a proven goalscorer, but Tottenham simply cannot rely only on him.

Mourinho needs more options in his squad, and it is imperative that the North London club bring in a new striker who is established, experienced and will be able to compete with Kane.