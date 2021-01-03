Report: Tottenham Hotspur plotting new bid for Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to return with an improved bid for Wigan Athletic striker Kyle Joseph this month after failing to land him in the summer.

The 19-year-old bagged a superb hat-trick during his side’s 4-3 victory over Burton on Tuesday, and that has put Spurs on alert once again.





The North London giants tabled an offer of £150,000 for the Scotland Under-21 striker last summer and also offered him a personal lucrative offer, but he wasn’t keen on moving to the English top-flight yet, and he also rejected a deal from Sheffield United.

Joseph has four goals in nine League One starts this term and is proving his quality in front of goal.

While he would be keen to continue his development and keep on playing first-team football at Wigan, the club could look to cash in except new owners come in.

They remain in administration and could end up losing a handful of players this week if a takeover doesn’t happen.

Spurs strengthened their youth side with the addition of Alfie Devine to the squad in the summer, and he has regularly trained with manager Jose Mourinho’s squad and made progress.

The 16-year-old midfielder could be handed his official first-team debut this term given his top performances for the under-23s, and that could help convince his former teammate at Wigan to join Spurs as there is a clear path to senior football.

Devine featured for Mourinho’s side in pre-season and Joseph could be the next to link up with Tottenham if all parties involved can work out a deal.

Spurs parted with £300,000 to sign Devine and might need to offer something similar to have a chance of landing the teenage striker.