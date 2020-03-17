Report: Tottenham Hotspur players training this morning despite the government urging people to work from home due to coronavirus

According to Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham Hotspur players are training this morning – the only Premier League club in London still training – and this is coming after the UK government urged people to work from home due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
#thfc Spurs are the only Premier League club in London training this morning. Non-essential staff are WFH but there has been no PL advice not to train, so the first-team are continuing.
— Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) March 17, 2020
Prior to the prime minister’s advice yesterday, Jose Mourinho’s side had planned to continue training at Hotspur Way Monday to Friday every week, with a view to playing again on April 4, and it seems they will continue, largely because the Premier League hasn’t advised teams with no coronavirus outbreak incidence(s) to stop training.
#thfc In light of the prime minister's advice, Spurs have a decision to make on whether training can continue. First-team had planned to continuing training at Hotspur Way Monday to Friday, with a view to playing again on April 4.
— Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) March 16, 2020
Arsenal and Chelsea are still in self-isolation after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and Blues winger Callum Hudson-Odoi both tested positive for coronavirus.
Crystal Palace training ground is currently closed, but Watford plan to resume training tomorrow, while West Ham United plan to return to training later in the week after boss David Moyes didn’t show symptoms.
Manchester United have decided to cancel their training session today, and it remains to be seen if others will follow suit.
Having failed to win any of their last six games across all competitions, it’s understandable to see why Mourinho’s Tottenham are reluctant to go on break like the others.
The Portuguese was appointed as Spurs boss last November, and despite an impressive start to life under him, their lack of adequate pre-season preparations together is beginning to show.
However, the suspension could now afford them that opportunity, and it will be interesting to see if they can continue training until action resumes in April or thereafter.