Report: Tottenham Hotspur plan to sell Danny Rose for £5 million this summer

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to sell out-of-favour left-back Danny Rose for just around £5 million this summer.

The England international is currently on loan at Newcastle United, and with just a year left on his current deal, Spurs won’t hesitate to cash in on him in the coming weeks.





Rose’s value has plummeted heavily in recent seasons, and his current value is a surprise given that Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was once willing to part with £50 million for his signature while at Manchester United.

Spurs sold Walker to Manchester City for £50 million in the summer of 2017, but refused to let go of Rose despite the fact that Pep Guardiola was keen.

United were keen to make a move the following summer, but nothing materialized, and Rose hasn’t quite been the same player since.

The 29-year-old has gone from making the PFA Team of the Year in 2015-16 and 2016-17 to becoming persona non grata at Tottenham.

Paris Saint-Germain and Schalke were linked with the left-back last summer after Mauricio Pochettino left him out of Tottenham’s tour to Singapore.

Watford also saw a bid for Rose knocked back, but Spurs will be more than eager to receive offers for him this summer in order to boost their transfer budget.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will be looking to make a permanent move for Rose given their current ownership status, but he won’t be short of suitors if he becomes available for £5 million.