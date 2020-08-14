Report: Tottenham Hotspur need to sell Serge Aurier to sign Zeki Celik

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur will have to sell Serge Aurier before they can sign Zeki Celik from Lille in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham want to sign a right-back as a priority this summer and have identified Lille star Celik as a transfer target, according to the report.





However, it has been claimed that for Spurs to secure the services of the 23-year-old right-back, they have to sell 27-year-old Ivory Coast international right-back Aurier first.

AC Milan are interested in Aurier, but the Italian giants want to pay £13 million for the player valued at £20 million by Spurs, according to the report.

Stats

Aurier made 31 starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham this past season, scoring one goal and providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Paris Saint-Germain right-back also scored one goal and provided two assists in five Champions League games for Spurs in 2019-20, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, Celik made 23 appearances in Ligue 1 for Lille in 2019-20, providing two assists in the process, and the right-back also played six times in the Champions League for the French club.

Celik would be a good signing for Tottenham in the summer transfer window.